LISD holds 13th annual Technology Expo

Over 400 students highlighted their knowledge for digital learning from robotics to internet apps.

LISD held its 13th annual Technology Showcase Expo at Lamar Middle School.

Kids showed of their hard work to parents and community members.

The school district hopes that these types of events get their students to that higher level of critical thinking and become problem solvers and collaboration with their peers.

It all goes towards career and college readiness.

The theme for this year’s event was cultivating champions through education.

LISD technology instructor Brenda Sepulveda says every child has a chance to present in the classroom depending on the campus they belong to.

Sepulveda says younger students even get a chance to build robots using Lego blocks.

Their second annual Code-a-thon was also a part of the showcase.

A three-man team would try to complete gaming challenges.

Grades kinder through twelve participated.