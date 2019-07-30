LISD holds New Teacher Academy

A local school district is getting dozens of its newest educators ready for back to school by going through an academy of their very own.

Future educators broke out their pens and paper at JC Martin Elementary Monday morning to put themselves back in the student's seat.

Over 60 new LISD teachers attended the New Teacher Academy.

During LISD’s teachers academy they covered an array of topics such as salary, holiday time and even heavier topics such as what to do during a crisis situation.

Gerardo Castaneda with the LISD human resources department says it's extremely important for teachers to know how to handle dangerous situations.

Castaneda also adds that the district is there for support during the intensive training.

With the help of the new teacher academy, educators are ready to tackle the school year.

Laredo ISD will continue its teaching academy until Friday, August 2nd and the first day of school for LISD is set for August 12th; however, teachers will be back way before then.