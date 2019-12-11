LISD honored for passing Advanced Placement tests

Laredo Independent School District is one of eighteen school districts in Texas being honored by the College Board.

This recognition is highlighting the increasing number of students taking and passing the Advanced Placement tests.

LISD curriculum and instruction assistant superintendent says they achieve this by first making sure their teachers are well prepared.

"We have made sure that we increase the opportunities of our students who are taking Advanced Placement courses,” said Doctor Gerardo Cruz. “In doing so we see the fruits of our labor, the fruits of the labor of our teachers and our students receiving better, passing scores in Advanced Placement."

Nationwide there were only 250 school districts receiving this award.