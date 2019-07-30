LISD hosting Back to School Health Fair

The month of August is rapidly approaching which means it’s almost time for the kids to head back to school.

Before the students walk the halls and hit the books, parents must make sure that their child is up to date with all of their vaccinations and they have everything they need for the first day of class.

Bot school districts are looking to give parents and students a hand with the process during the sixth annual Back to School Fair.

Health officials will be on hand to provide free physicals, vision and dental services, as well as immunizations for students.

Students will also be able to receive free backpacks and a haircut so they can look clean cut on the first day of school.

The event is in collaboration with both UISD and LISD, Driscoll Health Plan, Texas A&M University Colonias Program and the City of Laredo.

The event will take place this Saturday, August 3rd from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.

For more information, you can call 956-728-6300.

The event is free and open to the public.