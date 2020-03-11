LISD hosting open house event

The Laredo Independent School District is inviting parents to their open house event.

Both middle school and high schools of LISD will open its doors to distribute progress reports for their students.

They should also have an opportunity to speak with teachers and administrative staff about any concerns involving students.

For more information, you can contact your child's respective campus.

Parents are welcomed to the campuses beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 11:30. or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

