LISD invests $1.7 million in Chromebooks for students

A local school district is looking to invest millions in new technology for its students.

The Laredo Independent School District announced its investing $1.7 million dollars in Chromebooks for all of its middle schools.

The district will start distributing the computers to all registered sixth and seventh-grade middle school students starting mid-May to support all at home learning programs.

In August, the district will issue another set of devices to all of its incoming middle school student.

Mike Munoa the Assistant Superintendent says these Chromebooks will increase engagement among its students.

This past school year, over 1,9000 Chromebooks were used by LISD freshman students as part of a pilot program.

In a time when online instruction is crucial, these devices will help provide the students with the equipment they need to succeed.