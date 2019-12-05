LISD inviting community to Christmas Posada

A local school district is kick-starting the holiday season with its annual Christmas Posada.

LISD is inviting the community to a wonderful Christmas time at the Vidal M Trevino Magnet School this Friday.

Attendees will get a chance to enjoy some holiday food, games and entertainment that is guaranteed to bring out the Christmas spirit.

LISD says there will be more than 30 booths serving up some delicious seasonal food.

There will also be performances from local dancers and a marching band.

Towards the end, the posada will close out the night with a beautiful Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

All of the proceeds from the event will go towards scholarships.

The festivities get underway at 6 p.m. and will end at 10 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.