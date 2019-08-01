LISD inviting parents to Meet the Teacher night

A local school district is inviting students and parents to meet their new teacher during an upcoming event.

LISD will be hosting its Meet the Teacher Night to give students and educators a chance to get acquainted before the upcoming school year.

Parents will also have the opportunity to ask questions about what their child should expect and what they need to be prepared.

Organizers say it’s a great opportunity to avoid the back to school jitters and also bring some school supplies, so they can be ready for the first day of class.

The event will take place on Thursday, August 8th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at every LISD elementary campus.

The first day of school for LISD students will be on Monday, August 12th.

For more information, you can call the LISD Office of Communication at 273-1730.