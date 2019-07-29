LISD inviting sixth and ninth grade students to orientation

Although summer vacation is still underway, it’s time for some students to start getting ready for orientation.

LISD will be hosting its orientation camp for new sixth and ninth-grade students.

The Fish & Guppy Camps are set for this Friday, August 2nd to Friday, August 9th for all LISD middle and high schools.

The purpose of the orientation is to generate enthusiasm and excitement for all of their students.

It also allows students to get acquainted with the school administrators and get familiar with the campus.

For more information about dates and times on camps call 956-273-1730.

