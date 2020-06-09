LISD kicks off graduation ceremonies

The first of many high school graduations got underway on Monday evening.

The Laredo Independent School District kicked off its graduation season with Hector Garcia Early College High School walking the stage.

The first ceremony was certainly reflecting the times that we are living in right now with social distancing in practice and social awareness in the air.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, several health measures were enforced at the ceremony such as faces needing to be covered at all times, health screenings before entering and only members of the same household being allowed to sit by one another.

This has been a new experience for all those involved planning the graduation ceremony.

Due to the limit of tickets given per students, LISD lived streamed its ceremony and plans on doing so for the future ones as well.