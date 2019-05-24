LISD looking for potential educators

The end of the school year is right around the corner, but a local school district is already thinking about hiring for next year.

The Laredo Independent School District will be hosting a job fair, where those who are looking to get into the education field can get their foot in the door.

Jobseekers looking to apply for any position in the district can get a chance to ask questions and receive assistance from the LISD Human Resources Department.

LISD is looking to hire teachers, paraprofessionals, aides, substitutes, custodians, as well as other positions.

The event will take place on Monday, May 27th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lamar Middle School gym.