LISD mourns the loss of one of their district leaders

District officials speak on a great loss Laredo ISD is facing after the passing of one of the districts leaders.

The district says Graciela Ramirez was a trailblazer who cleared the path for other women to become school leaders.

With nearly four decades at Laredo ISD, she served as the district's first female superintendent back in 1995.

District officials say Ramirez would take her time to know the staff and praise not only students, but everyone she came into contact with.

Mrs. Ramirez took great personal interest in the achievements of LISD children.

“She developed and set up so many programs, that we still use to this day,” said Veronica Castillon from Laredo ISD. “She was a very compassionate and caring leader. She noticed the big things, and the little things.”

Ramirez and her husband, Rafael, have one daughter and one grandson. She will be deeply missed.