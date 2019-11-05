LISD names school library after district's first female superintendent

The Laredo ISD Board of Trustees named the L. J. Christen Middle School Library in honor of Graciela C. Ramirez, who served as the district’s first female superintendent in 1995. Mrs. Ramirez dedicated her career, efforts, knowledge, and talents to the students of Laredo ISD for 39 years.

Mrs. Ramirez earned her Associate of Arts Degree from Laredo Junior College, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education, and a Master of Science Degree in Educational Psychology from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas. She obtained a supervisors, mid-management, and superintendent certificates.

She served as Director of Federal Programs, Assistant Director of Federal Projects, and Evaluator for Title I Federal Projects. She also served as Drug Education Curriculum Coordinator and was a classroom teacher at Christen Middle School.

Mrs. Ramirez took great personal interest in the achievements of LISD children. Her passion for student success was evident in the many innovative programs she introduced during her tenure.

Mrs. Ramirez and her husband, Rafael, have one daughter and one grandson.

Laredo ISD Board of Trustees President Hector “Tito” Garcia offered his statement of condolence on behalf of the district:

“Laredo ISD is in mourning over the passing of Graciela Ramirez who dedicated her entire career to the district. She spent a majority of her life working for the children of our community, engaged in the betterment of education for their benefit, and fighting for opportunities our students deserve. My heart and prayers go out to her family, friends, colleagues, and former students.”