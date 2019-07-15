LISD offering school supplies to students in need

With the new school year exactly one month away, Laredo ISD is making sure its students have everything ready for the first day of class.

When it comes to purchasing school supplies for kids, it can be quite pricey for parents, especially if they need to buy clothes and supplies for all of their kids.

The Laredo Independent School District is advising parents that they are here to help with anything their child may need.

LISD has plenty of resources available for its students and parents if they are in need of assistance when it comes to school uniforms and supplies.

Throughout the year, the district does a good job at collecting clothes and supplies during supply drives and fundraisers.

Students from pre-kinder all the way through high school can receive assistance from the district.

If your child needs assistance, you can contact your child’s school campus, so they can start the process.

For more information, you can contact LISD at 956-273-1000.