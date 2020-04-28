LISD online registration now open

It's that time of year again: time to head to a computer to register your Laredo ISD child if they are returning to school this fall.

You have until May 31st to do so.



To get started, just visit the district's website at LaredoISD.org and scroll down to the section called "for parents" and click on 'online registration'.



The registration process is available in both English and Spanish.

For students who will be entering pre kinder and kindergarten, registration begins Monday, May 11th and continue through Friday, May 22nd.

Meanwhile, students new to Laredo ISD can register online starting on Monday, July 20th.



Should you need assistance registering your child or don't have access to a computer, school officials ask that you call your child's campus.

The first day of class is Wednesday, August 12th for all students attending LISD schools.