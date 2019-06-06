LISD opens stadium for summer fun

A local school district is allowing Laredo residents to exercise at one of their stadiums.

Summer is officially underway in the Gateway City, but instead of spending the months inside, Laredo ISD has a couple of options for a fun day in the sun.

Starting this week until August first, Shirley Field will be open to the entire community.

Every Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. people can enjoy the track with a run, walk or jog.

The Moreno Aquatic Center will also be open for four weeks in June and July so that people can enjoy a dip in the pool.

The pool will be open for people who want to cool off from summer heat Tuesday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Water aerobics will also be available for all LISD employees those same days from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For all the kids who do not know how to swim, the aquatic center is also offering swimming lessons Tuesday through Thursday for a $30.