LISD police force receives new gear

The Laredo Independent School District's police force can breathe a little easier with the added protection they will soon receive.

Thanks to a grant already approved, the force of 42 officers can now include a new light-weight protection vest that can withstand the force of bullets coming from high-caliber rifles.

The new vests come equipped with the latest in technology that will keep offers safe in crisis situations.

"And these vests will be put on top whenever a crisis takes place, this one just slips on top and they're measured to everyone's body," said Chief Robert Villarreal. "Everybody has their own unique vest."

Together with other equipment already worn as part of their daily uniform, the total weight each officer will carry around is between 40 and 50 pounds.

Chief Villarreal does confirm however that the new vest will only be used when deemed necessary.

The total cost of the 42 vests was $17,850.