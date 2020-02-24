LISD celebrates reading through week long event

Laredo ISD will be celebrating Read Across America Week beginning Tuesday through Friday.

Every year in celebration of Read Across America, LISD students join the National Education Association in promoting reading activities.

LISD will hold various events during the week to promote literacy using the theme "Reading is Magical."

Tuesday, the LISD Library and Media Services Department will kick-off the celebration with a proclamation ceremony at the Trevino Magnet School Auditorium starting at 11:30 a.m.

Family Reading Night Out is planned for Wednesday, February 26th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at all campuses.