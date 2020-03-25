LISD promotes reading with Accelerated Reader Challenge

A local school district is encouraging its students to continue reading by launching its Accelerated Reader “A.R. Challenge.”

Starting on Wednesday, March 25th to April 5th, LISD will be challenging its first through eighth-grade students to read at home, log in to the district’s A.R. Program and quiz independently on books based on their reading level.

Points earned during the challenge will only count for the reading challenge and will not be used for the regular school year A.R. goals or award purposes.

Students will be recognized and rewarded upon returning to school for the A.R. Challenge.

The challenge is open to its first through eighth-grade students.

Students can access A.R. by going to the library page located on the students’ school web page or click here