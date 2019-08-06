LISD ready to provide students with nutritious meals

With the first day of school right around the corner, a local school district is getting ready to feed its students some healthy and nutritious meals this school year.

When it comes to education, it’s no secret that a well-balanced breakfast plays a key role in the child’s success.

Studies show that if a student skips breakfast or lunch, he or she may not feel focused or energized during class.

To prevent food insecurity, the Laredo Independent School District’s Nutrition Program is making sure its tummy is well fed during the school year.

The program has been serving free-low calorie meals to roughly 24,000 students for the past 15 to 20 years.

Every year the district conducts taste testing so students can get a sneak preview of foods on the menu.

School officials say LISD is the only school district in Texas that has salad bars at its schools.

The first day of school for LISD will be on Monday, August 12th.

For more information on the LISD nutrition program, you can call 956-273-1600.