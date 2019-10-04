LISD receives new patrol units

A local school district is receiving a brand new set of wheels that will go a long way.

On Friday morning several law enforcement entities were on hand to witness, the Laredo Independent School District unveil five new patrol units and 10 new bicycles.

The new units are equipped with state of the art technology and will be used to help the patrol the perimeter of school campuses to help keep their students safe.

LISD Police Chief Roberto Villarreal says they were able to receive the new units with the capital improvement plane and two of them were bought by forfeiture money.

Meanwhile, the bicycles were obtained by discretionary funds by LISD board member Monica Garcia.

The district says they are hoping to add five more vehicles next year.