LISD recognizes Week of the Young Child

A local school district is taking part in a national campaign to celebrate our youngest learners.

Students had a chance to get out of the classrooms and enjoy some games, treats, and dancing as part of LISD’s seventh annual Week of the Young Child Field Day event.

Students in pre-k participated in fun activities such as soccer, shooting hoops and eating cold ice cream.

Kids had ten minutes for each activity and then they would go on and transition to the next.

Organizations such as Border Patrol, Laredo Police and the fire department joined in to show their support.

According to LISD, it takes help from the whole community to put together the event.

Some schools even invited their mascots to show their support.

Although Friday was the proclamation of Week of the Young Child, it’s just a special sneak peek of what’s to come at LISD.

The district says the day is to encourage kids to stay in school and get involved in their community by playing.