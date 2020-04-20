LISD registration available online for 2020-2021 school year

While physical classes have now been canceled for the remainder of the year, Laredo ISD is already getting ready for the upcoming school year.

Starting on Monday, online registration for returning LISD students will begin.

Registration can be found on the district's website at Laredoisd.org under the section "For parents."

To complete registration, parents are required to have a Skyward Family Access portal account from the district.

Registration for pre-kinder and kindergarten will be Monday, May 11th through Friday, May, 22nd.

New students can register online starting Monday, July 20th.

The first day of classes are set for Wednesday, August 12th.