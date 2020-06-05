LISD releases rules and guidelines for graduation ceremonies

With graduation ceremonies right around the corner, a local school district is advising students and parents about some of the rules and safety guidelines that have been set in place for attendees.

Graduations for the Laredo Independent School District are set to get underway on Monday, June 8th and will run to June 11th.

All four graduations for LISD’s class of 2020 will be at Shirley Stadium at 8:30 p.m. with the gates opening at 7 p.m.

Commencement ceremonies for the Hector J. Garcia Early College High School will be held on Monday, June 8. Cigarroa High School’s graduation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9. Martin High School will graduate their seniors on Wednesday, June 10. Nixon High School’s commencement ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, June 11.

LISD’s graduation ceremonies have been planned to meet the requirements set forth by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Guests and graduates choosing to participate and attend this event must comply, without exception, with the following requirements as outlined for outdoor graduation gatherings as per Centers for Disease Control (CDC), state, and local health authorities, and TEA guidelines:

• Face Coverings – to participate and/or attend graduation, all guests and graduates are required to wear a face mask or covering that covers the mouth and nose. No one will be allowed entry into Shirley Stadium without a face covering. All students, guests, and employees must wear face coverings while inside Shirley Stadium or if they come within six feet of another person who is not a member of that person’s household. Graduates will receive a face mask with their school logo compliments of the LISD Board of Trustees.

• Health Screening – prior to entering the ceremony, graduates and guests will be screened for any of the following new or worsening signs or symptoms of possible COVID-19 including: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit, and known close contact with a person who is lab confirmed to have COVID-19, if exposure to the active confirmed case occurred within the last 14 days. Those found with any of these signs or symptoms will be excluded from the graduation ceremony.

• Social Distancing – will be enforced with six feet or more of spacing between all participants. Guests or members of the same household, excluding the graduate, may be seated together in the audience but must be at least six feet away from any other family group at all times.

• Ticket and seating - Admission to LISD’s graduation ceremonies is free. A maximum of two guests per graduate will be allowed to attend the graduation ceremony. No one will be admitted into Shirley Stadium without a ticket. No re-entry into the Stadium is allowed. Seats will be arranged for two persons with six feet separation from the next two seats.

• Parking and Entry and Exit – Due to limited parking spaces and current construction in the area, only one vehicle per graduate will be allowed to park at Shirley Stadium. Graduates must accompany his or her guests to Shirley Stadium, park their vehicle, and make their way back to the appropriate entrance. Graduates will enter Shirley Stadium through the Martin High School Practice Field gates and guests will enter through Gates S and T. Following the ceremony, graduates will depart row by row and head back the Martin High School Practice Field where they will then exit Shirley Stadium. As required by local and state ordinance, no congregating will be allowed in front of Shirley Stadium. Guests and graduates should proceed to their vehicles immediately following the ceremony.

• Graduation Attire – Graduates must arrive to the ceremony fully dressed in their caps and gowns. Caps are worn flat on the head and should be clipped or fastened to the head in case of windy conditions. To protect the field’s artificial turf, no stiletto heels are allowed.

The following items will not be allowed inside Shirley Stadium during the ceremony: ice chests, strollers, flower arrangements in a glass vase, streamers, confetti cannons, noisemakers, balloons, canopies, umbrellas, and camera tripods. Prohibited items will be confiscated.

Guests may bring their own water bottles. LISD will also provide bottled water for the graduates and their guests.

LISD will also provide a live broadcast of the ceremony for those who are unable to attend. The livestream will be shown on LISD’s television channel 1302 and on YouTube.