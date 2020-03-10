LISD renovates two schools for $12 million

Laredo Independent School District says they just commenced the demolition and preparation for two projects.

One is at Nixon and the other at Martin High School, part of a two phase project.

For Nixon, that includes the replacement of the vocational building and another section of the school that is focused on agriculture.

And for martin, their old science building will go down for a multi-purpose two story building.

By the time the next school year arrives, they expect these to be completed.

It's a bill of $12 million alone for the improvements for these two schools.

"But again, as we finish this cycle of renovations, we envision the next one," said Angel Vasquez. "As you know, schools and technology is always evolving. This is the last part of a greater scheme of renovations for our school district. "

The district has $105 million worth of projects they'll be materializing in the future, they tell us, which comes from their 2018 bond.