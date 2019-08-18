LISD responds to TEA report

A Laredo school district is speaking out after the Texas Education Agency released its state accountability report for 2019.

Known as the report card for schools across Texas, the schools are ranked on an "A" through "F" grading system.

As for the two local school districts, they fared well. Laredo ISD got an overall "B" and United got an "A."

Specifically, within UISD all schools either received an "A" or a "B".

A spokesperson for LISD says, "Our ratings are the result of the hard work, dedication, and great pride that all of our campus and district staff exemplified throughout the year. Words are not enough to express our gratitude for the efforts that created an environment conducive to outstanding performance from our students and staff."