LISD schools implementing anti-bully programs

In order to keep up with the changing times, the Laredo Independent School District is making sure they're doing all they can to prevent what many call an epidemic of bullying and possible suicide.

In 2017, a school study found that nationwide, about 20% of students ages 12 through 18 experience bullying.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.

It's these alarming statistics that's motivating Laredo ISD to create a brighter future for our youth.

Laredo ISD starts as early as Pre-K, teaching students about the effects of bullying and the warning signs that come with suicide in order to create a strong foundation early on.

"Studies show that more bullying occurs in the middle and high schools, but by then they know the difference between right and wrong and that there will be consequences should this action continue,” said Rosina Silva, Director of LISD Guidance and Counseling.

Silva says they've always been very proactive in making sure they have the latest information on how to prevent and prepare for situations that may arise.

"Ensuring that should it be bullying, that it’d be stopped. Should it be suicide ideations the child receives the help that they need."

During a student services committee meeting, board members voice their strong concern about the follow through that comes with cases involving situations like bullying, something that Compliance and School Safety Assistant Superintendent Oscar Perez says is something they take very seriously.

"Each of the campus behavior coordinators at each school, at each of the campuses respond immediately and determine through a fact finding mission if bullying did in fact occur, and when it is found that it is bullying they will implement the practice that we have in our student code of conduct to include in school suspension, out of school suspension. Very strict measures so we send a message that bullying/cyberbullying is not to be tolerated."

It takes a village to make sure that our youth are safely reaching their fullest potential.

"We're here. We're one community,” said Silva. “We're one Laredo, Laredo strong. We want to insure that we are here for our students, for our children."

The district has implemented programs like positive behavior support and are teaching it to elementary and middle school students to create a positive and safe environment in and out of the classrooms.

The district is training counselors, teachers, coaches, and administrators on how to identify a student with potential issues.