LISD schools to offer free flu shots

Although kids are taking a break from the classrooms, one local school district will be offering free flu shots this week.

Laredo ISD is offering flu vaccines at no cost for the following schools, Santo Nino, Kawas, Gallego, Santa Maria, Zachry, and Ligarde Elementary Schools and Martin High School.

Elementary school students will have their flu vaccines scheduled at their respective school campuses; however, parents and guardians must accompany pre-k to kinder on the day of the scheduled vaccine.

Students in first grade through 12th grade must submit a signed parent pre-consent with their school nurse on designated consent dates.

Flu shots begin on Tuesday, October 15th and will go until Friday, October 18th.