LISD searching for teachers for next year

The Laredo Independent School District opened its doors to all applicants looking for a job in the school district.

While the students took the day off to unwind, district officials were busy looking for potential educators and staff members for next year.

Hundreds of job seekers gathered at the Lamar Middle School Gym on Monday afternoon to look for the best candidates for the job.

Karissa Martinez was just one of those in attendance for the event.

Martinez says last year she was a tutor and she really liked working with kids, so she has decided to see if she can get an opportunity to teach.

Assistant superintendent Bobbie Ramirez says they are looking for dedicated individuals that are willing to work with the students and give it their all.

Ramirez says it’s not only teachers, but they also have several other positions available such as child nutrition, transportation, custodial services as well as many other positions.

Roughly 500 people went to apply in person.

This was the school district has held a job fair in six years.