LISD sees a drop in enrollment

Officials at a local school district say they have seen a slow decline in the number of students enrolled at their schools.

Laredo Independent School District says in the past five-years, their registration numbers have seen a slow reduction of about 100 to 300 fewer students.

Officials accredit the decline to its boundaries being land-locked, and the transferring of students to other districts as families move to other areas.

Oscar Perez, Assistant-superintendent for compliance and school safety says they are implementing new ways to recover as many students as possible.

Perez says LISD is working on ways to promote the district by discussing some of the great opportunities they have to offer students.

District personnel is reminding parents that online registration has already begun.

If needed, help is available at any of the three high schools from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration is open through the first week of August.

The first day of school for Laredo ISD students is Monday, August 12th.