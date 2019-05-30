LISD serving up free food during the summer months

Hunger never takes a vacation, even when the students do.

As schools let out for summer, Laredo ISD officials are reminding to choose healthy meals or snacks over the summer.

During the summer break, students will be looking for places to hang out with friends, but all that activity wouldn't be complete without a healthy meal or snack.

The Laredo Independent School District is coming to the rescue with a free meal program for students.

During the hot summer month, K Tarver Elementary School fifth-grader Sofia Sandoval likes to cool off at the local recreation center, but a little pick me up keeps her moving throughout the day.

Recreation centers are not the only locations LISD students can find free food.

There are a total of eight locations where students can grab some good grub. Those include boys and girls clubs, parks, and even schools.

Students will not only find this option in the city but across the nation.

Robert Cuellar Jr. with LISD says the best thing about the program is that it’s completely free and the district is not going to be asking for any identification just as long as they go to school and they are 18-years-old or younger.

Last year, LISD served over 285,000 meals.

The summer meals program runs from June 1st to July 26th, with the exception of the Fourth of July.

Officials say the feeding program is a nation-wide initiative that offers free meals to kids in every state.

For locations including those here at home, residents can call 211 or text food-TX to 877-877.

For more information about the program click here.