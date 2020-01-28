LISD students preparing taxes and their future

The month of January is already coming to an end, and the clock is ticking on the tax filing deadline.

If you need some extra help with your taxes, you might be able to get them done for free.

The LISD Vita program is helping low-income residents with their taxes.

Students under the guidance of teachers certified by the IRS, will be on-site and available to help.

The service will run all the way through April 15th.

Those looking to take advantage of their services much bring all necessary documents including bank information, ID, and W-2 forms.

The free service will be possible thanks to the collaboration of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program or VITA.

Laredo ISD Career and Technical Education (CTE) student volunteers, who are IRS certified, will be providing free tax assistance for citizens filing their 2019 income tax returns beginning Tuesday, January 21.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help to people who generally make $60,000 or less, persons with disabilities, and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

LISD CTE students, under the supervision of their Financial Analysis teachers, will process and accept tax returns at Martin, Nixon, Cigarroa, and Valdez High Schools. Citizens needing assistance can visit:

• Martin High School, 2002 San Bernardo Ave., every Tuesday and Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., and Monday thru Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by appointment only.

• Nixon High School, 2000 Plum St., every Monday and Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• Cigarroa High School, 2600 Zacatecas St., every Monday and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. by appointment recommended.

• Valdez High School, 1619 Victoria St., every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Tax preparation will be offered through to Monday, April 13, at LISD’s high schools. To set an appointment contact Brenda Gonzalez at Martin High School at 273-7342, Elvia Boyles at Nixon High School at 273-7595, Diana Cantu at Cigarroa High School at 273-6861, and Juan Garcia at Valdez High School at 273-8014.

“The VITA Program has been a great learning opportunity for our students who have gained valuable skills to prepare themselves for future career opportunities. LISD CTE students have been certified to process and file electronic tax returns and allows them to give back to our community,” said Rogelio Garcia, LISD Career and Technical Education Director. “The student volunteers are all certified, well trained, and know the tax laws.”

IRS certified students will be able to prepare Form 1040 for income tax returns for 2019.

Tax filers will need to bring all required documents and information including all forms W-2 and 1099, information for other income, information for all deductions/credits, a copy of last year’s tax return, proof of account for direct deposit of refund, Social Security or Individual Taxpayer notices for filer, spouse, and/or dependent, proof of identification for filer and/or spouse, total paid to day care provider and their tax ID number, birth date for filer, spouse and/or dependents on the return, proof of foreign status if applying for ITIN, and forms 1095-A, B or C (ACA statement).