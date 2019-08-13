LISD students ready for another year of learning

School is back in session for Laredo’s oldest school district.

It was a successful yet bittersweet return to school for the students of Sanchez Ochoa Elementary School.

Fifth-grader Anelle Molina says she’s ready for a new year of challenges.

Molina says although she’s happy to start fifth grade, she’s also sad that this is her last year of elementary school.

Principal Rosalba Martinez went into the first day of school excited to usher her school into a new year and a new mission.

Martinez says she has a vision of student success for the 2019-2020 school year.

Sanchez Ochoa Elementary houses roughly 600 students which is just a portion of the nearly 24,000 students the district expected to return from summer vacation.

And of course, no day is complete without a meal to get the brain pumping.

Robert Cuellar with the LISD Nutrition Program says the district wants to also teach students the importance of a nutritious meal so they are offering free breakfast, lunch and snacks to its students.

