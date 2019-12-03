LISD students taste test next school year's menu options

Laredo ISD students are putting their taste buds to the test!

Elementary, middle and high school students were in a food paradise Tuesday morning.

They all had the opportunity to try a hundred different kinds of products as part of the 7th annual Food Expo Extravaganza.

Over 60 vendors showed up and showed off their best breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack options.

LISD Child Nutrition Director Robert Culler Junior says there's no one they'd rather have trying out future menu items.

"It's exciting because we reach out to the customer, which is the student, the best way hands on through this learning activity of taste testing and such. It's just an amazing event, that's why we continue doing this, because we do this for the students."

Students were in charge of surveying the items they prefer.

At the end of the event, the district will look through the surveys and pick the most popular items to add to next year’s menu.