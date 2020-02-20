LISD students to be released early today!

Students over at the Laredo Independent School District will get an early start on the WBCA festivities.

That’s because All LISD campuses will be release students early today.

Elementary schools will release students at 1 p.m. meanwhile, the middle school will be released at 1:45 p.m and High school will be released at 2 p.m.

The LISD Transportation Department will adhere to its regular bus routes on Thursday, February 20.

The Child Nutrition Department will still provide free warm nutritious breakfast and lunch meals.

Also, the LISD Tax Office will be open on Thursday, February 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Meanwhile UISD students will get out at the same time.