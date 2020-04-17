LISD suspends classes for remainder of school year

Based on instructions from Texas Governor Greg Abbot, the Laredo Independent School District is suspending classes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

“LISD recognizes our shared responsibility to protect the safety and well-being of its students and employees while providing continued instruction and services for our children,” said LISD Superintendent Dr. Sylvia Rios. “While our campuses may be closed, LISD will continue to support our students and parents via our “At Home” online distance learning service.”

“The suspension includes school activities and graduation ceremonies,” Dr. Rios continued. “However, LISD is working diligently to reschedule several of these significant events as the district certainly wishes to recognize and celebrate the successes of the Class of 2020. We also wish to celebrate the courage and determination of our LISD family of students, parents, and staff in dealing with this crisis.”

Information regarding these postponements will be shared as soon as dates have been confirmed.

“We are all navigating through uncertain times and while we miss our students, this is the safest and most sensible action,” Dr. Rios added. “These are difficult decisions to make and we share in the disappointment with our students and parents who have been looking forward to these important milestones.”

LISD now shifts its focus to preparing for summer school and the 2020-2021 school year. Online registration for the new school year begins on Monday, April 20.

LISD will keep its community informed via direct emails, SchoolMessenger messages, LISD social media, and the local media. Please also visit the district’s website at www.laredoisd.org or call LISD schools for additional support."