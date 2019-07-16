LISD teachers receive new district-issued laptops

As technology continues to develop, one local school district is making sure its staff is given the latest equipment to ensure every child's success.

LISD is providing its staff with a new state of the art laptops that they will not only be able to use in the classroom but at home as well.

Starting on Tuesday through Thursday, LISD elementary teachers, staff, and personnel will be issued a brand new Dell Latitude 73-90.

LISD officials say this particular model is really unique as it integrates with a new district-wide program, Google Suite for education and their interactive boards in the classroom.

In order to qualify for the new laptops, elementary staff members must bring in their old district-issued laptop in order to exchange it for the new model.

The district says teachers and staff utilize their issued laptops on a day to day basis as they are able to prepare lessons inside and outside the classroom.

The district will be issuing laptops from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.