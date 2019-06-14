LISD teachers receive training on classroom technology

Although the kids are out of school for the summer, teachers at LISD are the ones learning.

On Thursday morning, teachers received a special training on how to use specialized programs from both Apple and Google.

One of the programs they learned how to use was an app called "Google Classroom."

School districts across the country recognize that technology is a vital part of learning and that devices like tablets are important when it comes to a student's growth.

This training continues on throughout the summer until the start of the school year.