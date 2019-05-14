LISD to begin construction on administration complex

A local school district is one step closer to building a new administration complex.

Laredo ISD has successfully demolished the area where they plan on building its new facility.

The complex will be on the former Civic Center property now owned by the school district.

District officials say the three story building will consolidate several departments that currently are housed in separate areas downtown such as the superintendent’s office, human resources, and migrant department.

District officials say they expect construction to be completed by 2021.