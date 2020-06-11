LISD to closeout its graduation ceremonies with Nixon High School

We would like to congratulate all of LISD’s 2020 graduates who celebrated their milestone this week.

Just a reminder, the last of the LISD graduations will take place on Thursday with Nixon High School as the final commencement ceremony.

The gates at will open at Shirley Field at 7 p.m. with the ceremony getting underway at 8:30 p.m.

Keep in mind, everyone must wear a mask and two-seat markers per family with the next set of markers will be separated by six feet of distancing on both sides of the bleachers.

Officials are asking those who plan on attending to help get each ceremony started on time by having their health screening survey already filled out and ready to turn in at the gate.

They can be found on the opposite side of the entrance ticket each student received.

