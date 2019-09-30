LISD to hold crossing guard training

A local school district will hold a special training for those who protect children while they are on their way to school.

Many school officials at LISD will undergo a crossing guard training to learn some of the ways to keep the students safe.

Across the school district, there are over 100 crossing guards at Laredo I.S.D.

According to the LISD police chief, their duties are not only to keep children safe when crossing the street but also to keep traffic moving efficiently.

It's important that crossing guards get certified every year with the latest information and tools to make it a successful school year.