LISD to host Facebook live broadcast

The Laredo Independent School District is inviting parents and students to its Facebook Live Broadcast.

LISD Superintendent Dr. Sylvia G. Rios will be conducting a live broadcast where she will be addressing any concerns regarding the rest of the school year.

The coronavirus pandemic has halted in-class instruction, leaving a lot of students, parents, and teachers uncertain about the remainder of the school year.

Dr. Rios is expected to discuss what they are planning to do about seniors who are expected to graduate this year as well as other hurdles the school district may be facing.

Classes for LISD are expected to resume to normal in class operations on May 4th.