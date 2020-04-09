LISD to observe Easter holiday

A local school district will be closed the day after Easter; however, it will still be providing meal services to those in need.

The Laredo Independent School District is advising parents that its campuses and offices will be closed for Easter on Monday, April 13th.

Although in-campus instruction is still suspended, teachers will not be connecting electronically with their students on Monday.

Students can continue their at-home learning with instructional packets.

LISD’s Grab and Go meal service will also be available on April 13th form 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Students and employees will resume their respective online learning schedules on Tuesday, April 14th.