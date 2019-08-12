LISD to provide students with nutritious meals

With the first day of school officially underway for LISD students, the district is looking to keep kids well-fed this school year.

When it comes to education, it’s no secret that a well-balanced breakfast plays a key role in the child’s success.

Studies show that if a student skips breakfast or lunch, he or she may not feel focused or energized during class.

To prevent food insecurity, the Laredo Independent School District’s Nutrition Program is making sure every tummy is well fed during the school year.

The program has been serving free-low calorie meals to roughly 24,000 students for the past 15 to 20 years.

Every year the district conducts taste testing so students can get a sneak preview of foods on the menu.

School officials say LISD is the only school district in Texas that has salad bars at its schools.