LMC Implementing Visitor Restrictions

Laredo medical center is the latest to put into place new visitation restrictions. All the changes are to minimize unnecessary exposure to the corona-virus.

Effective immediately visiting hours will be limited from 8am to 8pm

Access to the hospital will be limited to certain entrances.

Adult visitors will be asked screening questions by a hospital representative at each of the hospital entrances.

And if anyone show symptoms of fever... Cough... Or flu-like symptoms, those persons will be asked to leave the hospital.

These are just some of the restrictions put in place by the hospital.

