LMC celebrates success of residency programs

A program that helps provide opportunities to medical physicians is celebrating a huge milestone.

The University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine has achieved its fundraising goal of $850,000 for the start of the LMC Residency Programs for Family Medicine and Internal Medicine.

On Thursday, leaders from both groups and donors came together to celebrate those who contributed to the program.

The donors include the Killam Family Foundation Trust, Hachar Charitable Trust Fund, Lamar Bruni Vergara Trust as well as several other community groups.

We spoke to the chief executive officer over at LMC who says this program is a big asset to our community.

Enrique Gallegos with LMC says, “I think the community knows how underserved Laredo is in terms of primary care doctors, so we are now the teaching site here at Laredo Medical Center for primary care, family medicine and internal medicine physicians, so we invited the donors that so generously gave to the cause and hear how the programs are doing.”

The LMC-UIWSO residency programs already fully employ 33 resident physicians, two staff members, and partially employ nine physicians to oversee the programs.