LMC implements no visitor policy

Laredo Medical Center has released a statement implementing a no visitor policy until further notice.

Effective Wednesday, March 25th no visitors are allowed in order to maintain the safety of patients and their healthcare staff.

Access into the hospital is now limited to Tower A from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Tower B from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

They are also restricting individuals with fever, cough, or flu-like symptoms from entering the hospital without completing a screening and temperature check.