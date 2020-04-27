Thirteenth COVID-19 related death was nurse assistant at LMC

We are now learning more about one of the who died over the weekend due to COVID-19.

After a long fought battle with COVID-19 Enriqueta Gonzalez, certified nurse assistant at Laredo Medical Center, succumbed to the disease on Friday. She was in her 60's.



She was the 13th person who passed away.



We had a chance to speak with her family who provided us with her picture.



"Queta" as she was lovingly known among her family, friends, and co-workers had been a long-standing employee at LMC, providing direct patient care in the skilled nursing unit.



Through many tributes on social media, co-workers, friends, and family have shown an outpouring of grief over Queta's passing.



She's described by many as having an abundance of compassion and love for the patients she cared for.



On behalf of all of us here at KGNS, we send our deepest and most heart-felt sympathy to the family.