LMC preparing for possible surge of patients

As we continue to see an increase of coronavirus cases in our area, a local hospital is preparing for the potential surge of patients as it continues to combat the outbreak.

The Laredo Medical Center says it’s taking several proactive steps for the protection of patients, caregivers, and community members as they screen patients for COVID-19.

LMC says when a patient meets the criteria, they are then given a medical mask to wear and they are isolated in a private room or in a separate area away from other patients.

If a physician determines a patient has symptoms that meets the criteria for COVID-19 they will then coordinate testing.

Hospital staff will then obtain the appropriate specimens and they are sent out to the appropriate lab for testing.

The hospital says part of the preparedness includes setting up a dedicated site as a precautionary measure in the event that there is a surge of patients who may experience symptoms related to COVID-19.

LMC wants to assure the community that they remain alert and ready to provide the best possible care for the community.

LMC is not using any of the tests that were discarded last week by the City of Laredo.

They ask that the community prevents the spread of COVID-19 by practicing simple hygiene as well as other preventative actions recommended by the CDCD.