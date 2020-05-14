LMC receives donation of 900 meals

Hundreds of those in the frontlines of COVID-19 received a very special treatment today.

Nearly 900 employees were greeted to a free lunch Thursday afternoon at Laredo Medical Center.



Family Chevrolet was behind this massive donation that will help the morning and night shift.



They have been providing free meals to nearly 400 firefighters in Laredo.



The dealer operator says its just a small way of giving back for all the sacrifices they make fighting COVID-19.

"We are doing this because these folks deserve it," said Greg Morgensen of Family Chevrolet. "Plain and simple, they deserve something special."

"Some of the special precautions that me or other health care providers have been having to make is, for example, I haven't been able to see my mom for two months because of her age I only get to call her," said Laura Uribe from LMC. "This is my way of making sure my elderly family members are protected."

Uribe says she and her colleagues are touched by the act of kindness.



Morgensen says they will continue distributing meals to first responders throughout the week.